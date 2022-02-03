Gradually warming up into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will begin to clear up overnight, but temperatures will remain frigid! Low temperatures are expected to fall below zero for much of the area with wind chills in the -10s to -20s. Wind Chill Advisory is in place for northeast Wyoming, eastern Montana and northwest South Dakota until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for your Thursday, but it will still be pretty chilly. Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s across the area. We keep the sunshine Friday and temperatures will return closer to normal. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

The weekend starts off warmer with highs in the 40s for many, but it will be a little breezy. A weak system will pass through Saturday night and Sunday, which will bring in the chance for some light snow showers and cooler temperatures. We could see highs drop back down into the 30s for many on Sunday.

Much warmer air kicks off next week with highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday! Another weak system passes through Wednesday with a few snow showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will fall into the 30s, but look to recover into the 40s and 50s to end the week.

