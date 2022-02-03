Advertisement

Discovery of a stolen car leads RCPD to stash of vehicles, guns

Owner tracks down stolen car to a storage facility in North Rapid
A tip from a car owner leads Rapid City police to the discovery of more stolen cars.
A tip from a car owner leads Rapid City police to the discovery of more stolen cars.(MGN Online)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A tip from the owner of a stolen car leads Rapid City police to arrest four people and recover more stolen vehicles as well as guns.

Wednesday, the car’s owner told police it was found at a storage facility on the 800 block of Century Road, just off East North Street. While investigating the stolen car report, police ran the license plate of pickup in the same area, discovering that it too was stolen.

By today (Thursday) police found more stolen cars, motorcycles, and side-by-side utility vehicles; as well as five guns.

According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department the names of the four arrested are being withheld as the investigation continues. Also, police say the owner of the storage facility is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off...
On I-90, a car and school bus collide
Land outside of Rapid City where the Apple Valley subdivision is slated for construction.
New subdivision will transform 120 acres outside of Rapid City
Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each...
Celebrity groundhog from NJ dies just before his big day
Coronavirus
South Dakota sees first death from COVID-19 in 10-19 age range
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Latest News

A bill to create community-based schools for Native American students passed by the Senate...
Another chance for Oceti Sakowin schools to be created
Nationwide there has been a rise in assaults targeting police and Rapid City police department...
Nationwide there has been a rise in assaults targeting police after civil uprising in 2020
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments