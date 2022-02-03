Discovery of a stolen car leads RCPD to stash of vehicles, guns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A tip from the owner of a stolen car leads Rapid City police to arrest four people and recover more stolen vehicles as well as guns.

Wednesday, the car’s owner told police it was found at a storage facility on the 800 block of Century Road, just off East North Street. While investigating the stolen car report, police ran the license plate of pickup in the same area, discovering that it too was stolen.

By today (Thursday) police found more stolen cars, motorcycles, and side-by-side utility vehicles; as well as five guns.

According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department the names of the four arrested are being withheld as the investigation continues. Also, police say the owner of the storage facility is cooperating with the investigation.

