Advertisement

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo expects record breaking year

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo has run half way through its course, and there’s speculation it’s going to be a record setting year.

Ron Jeffries, General Manager of the Central States Fair, said the opening horse show was the biggest they’ve ever seen. Adding that they haven’t approached this level of numbers in 15 years.

The Monument monitors food sales at their food court, and Jeffries says those numbers are up too.

He attributes some of the success to when the show takes place.

”It’s a very social event. We take place right when all the harvest is done, but before calving season really starts. So, your ranch people really can come to town this time of year,” explains Jeffries, “and plan a vacation around this event. And, they do!”

Jeffries says the show has something for everyone, and says the pandemic affected last year’s attendance.

He says that it’s evident to him from how this year’s going, that people are interested to get out.

He says the middle of the event is when things really get rolling, where Thursday night the Summit Arena will host the first round of Rodeo Rapid City.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State prison inmate Jeremiah Little placed on escape status
Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each...
Celebrity groundhog from NJ dies just before his big day
Coronavirus
South Dakota sees first death from COVID-19 in 10-19 age range
New Development
Potential new housing development moves forward
Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety seized cocaine and cash at a Pine Ridge home.
OST police seize cocaine and cash in Pine Ridge District

Latest News

Telemarketing calls came without disclosure, recipients say
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a BMW lost control of the vehicle coming off...
On I-90, a car and school bus collide
Cowboy
Cowboy versus horse, buck up or be bucked
DJ and Danya Buseman meet the 4th graders they've been teaching about agriculture.
Farmers educate students through the Adopt a Farmer program