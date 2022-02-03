Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo expects record breaking year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo has run half way through its course, and there’s speculation it’s going to be a record setting year.

Ron Jeffries, General Manager of the Central States Fair, said the opening horse show was the biggest they’ve ever seen. Adding that they haven’t approached this level of numbers in 15 years.

The Monument monitors food sales at their food court, and Jeffries says those numbers are up too.

He attributes some of the success to when the show takes place.

”It’s a very social event. We take place right when all the harvest is done, but before calving season really starts. So, your ranch people really can come to town this time of year,” explains Jeffries, “and plan a vacation around this event. And, they do!”

Jeffries says the show has something for everyone, and says the pandemic affected last year’s attendance.

He says that it’s evident to him from how this year’s going, that people are interested to get out.

He says the middle of the event is when things really get rolling, where Thursday night the Summit Arena will host the first round of Rodeo Rapid City.

