South Dakota sees first death from COVID-19 in 10-19 age range

South Dakota sees its first death from COVID-19 from someone in the 10-to-19 year old age group. The state Department of Health says that person was from Pennington County. South Dakota earlier saw two deaths from children in the 0-to-9 year old age group. There have been eleven deaths of people in their 20′s.

South Dakota reported numbers from Saturday through Monday on Tuesday with a total of 1,756 new cases. There are 312 new cases in Pennington County, 113 in Oglala Lakota County, 76 in Meade County, 67 in Lawrence County, 38 in Butte County, 25 in Fall River County, 20 in Custer County, 15 in Todd County and 13 in both Bennett and Jackson Counties. The number of active cases falls by another 1,680 to 30,559. And the number of COVID patients in the hospital drops by 27 to 366. The state says there are 70 in the Monument Health system, twelve in the ICU. South Dakota reported ten more deaths Tuesday, with one from both Pennington and Bennett Counties.

Wyoming reports a total of 800 new cases Tuesday, with 85 in Campbell County, 61 in Sheridan County and 17 in Weston County. Their tally of lab-confirmed active cases is down 423 to 4,010. There were 165 COVID patients in the hospital on Monday, the most since November 16th. Wyoming is listing 25 more deaths Tuesday, with two each in Sheridan and Crook Counties and one in both Campbell and Weston Counties. 23 of those 25 deaths came in January. As of Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health says 44.5 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against the virus.