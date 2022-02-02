Advertisement

Potential new housing development moves forward

New Development
New Development(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

A potential new development outside of Rapid City just took another step forward.

The Pennington County Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the Apple Valley Subdivision that would build more than 400 new homes.

The meeting focused on rezoning the Future Land Use from Agricultural and Low-Density Residential to an Urban Residential District.

The public hearing was met with some opposition.

“If you have to put, I’ll keep saying this, if you have to put 467 houses in order to pay for a tiff in a county that isn’t a high-density area, that isn’t made for that, based on what we’ve seen in the past why are we moving this forward? Again, I’m not against tiffs because I’m, into tiffs when it makes sense. Am I into development and housing? Damn straight because it’s coming but let’s do it right,” said Deb Hadcock, Commissioner for District 3.

The motion passed by a vote of 2 -3.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety seized cocaine and cash at a Pine Ridge home.
OST police seize cocaine and cash in Pine Ridge District
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes
Plane Crash graphic
NTSB, FAA investigate small plane crash near Oral
State prison inmate Jeremiah Little placed on escape status
The proposal being voted on by the Rapid City Council would authorize hiring a consultant to...
Dinosaur Park upgrades are in the near future

Latest News

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
South Dakota Mines hosts a job fair for future STEM careers
Snake Day
Celebrate National Serpent Day!
One more step to a more accessible pathway to Dinosaur Park
One more step to a more accessible pathway to Dinosaur Park
One organization is offering a new incentive to get the Black Hills vaccinated and boosted
One organization is offering a new incentive to get the Black Hills vaccinated and boosted