Potential new housing development moves forward

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

A potential new development outside of Rapid City just took another step forward.

The Pennington County Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the Apple Valley Subdivision that would build more than 400 new homes.

The meeting focused on rezoning the Future Land Use from Agricultural and Low-Density Residential to an Urban Residential District.

The public hearing was met with some opposition.

“If you have to put, I’ll keep saying this, if you have to put 467 houses in order to pay for a tiff in a county that isn’t a high-density area, that isn’t made for that, based on what we’ve seen in the past why are we moving this forward? Again, I’m not against tiffs because I’m, into tiffs when it makes sense. Am I into development and housing? Damn straight because it’s coming but let’s do it right,” said Deb Hadcock, Commissioner for District 3.

The motion passed by a vote of 2 -3.

