New subdivision will transform 120 acres outside of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is growing and Tuesday, despite some opposition, the Pennington County Commissioners passed a motion to rezone land outside of Rapid City from Agricultural and Low-Density Residential to an Urban Residential District.

Now, 120 acres of land on the outskirts of Rapid City are about to look a little different.

“What we’re doing we believe is efficient and effective and really serving the needs of our community as a whole and the greater good with the situation were at and to resolve some of our housing crisis,” said Andrew Scull, managing partner of Scull Construction.

The Apple Valley subdivision is a project created to combat that crisis.

The plan includes almost 470 lots for single-family homes slated for construction.

“And those lots will fall within what’s considered the affordable rate within the state of South Dakota. Most of the homes will probably be between $225,000 and $275,000,” explained Scull.

However, Scull doesn’t necessarily consider these affordable housing.

“I just call it housing and so you can use that terminology if you want, but it’s just good housing that hits a wide spectrum of the population and a house that they can afford, call their own, and be able to make mortgage payments to work for their life and work for something that they own,” said Scull.

He believes we need housing at every level throughout the town and this development could help be part of the solution.

“I believe this is truly a response to the need of Rapid City and the need of where we’re at not only in Rapid City but in Pennington County. We’re trying to do it right, we’re trying to do it efficiently, we’re trying to do it effectively, and we have to understand that we have to meet needs at all different income levels of housing and provide people with a quality place to live to call their own and call their home,” said Scull.

The next step is to have the city approve the preliminary subdivision plan.

Scull anticipates construction to start sometime this March.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.