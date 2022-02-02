Native American artist working on tipi painting for the Journey Museum & Learning Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s our resident space for all things history, art, and culture. The Journey Museum & Learning Center continually brings new exhibits to teach Rapid Citians and visitors about Native American culture. And two new features are no exception.

Troy Kilpatrick, executive director of the museum, share more about their new additions, a Visual Language exhibit as well as a tipi painting. There are also programs every Friday, those are listed below.

Journey Museum programs (Miranda O'Bryan)

