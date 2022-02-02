Farmers educate students through the Adopt a Farmer program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Students at South Park Elementary School had the opportunity to meet the farmers they’ve been learning from since October.

Once a month, DJ and Danya Buseman sent videos of them working on their farm in Canistota, South Dakota.

The pair sent in clips of them tending to their sheep, cattle, and crops as a part of Ag United’s Adopted a Farmer program.

The purpose is to teach students about agriculture and to introduce them to possible careers in the industry.

“Sharing the information about where our food comes from, and not only food but a lot of the byproducts that animals and crops provide is hugely important. It doesn’t just come from the grocery store and so, just providing the information with why agriculture is so important is really important,” said Danya Buseman.

The Adopt a Farmer program has coordinated with 25 farmers for 10 years.

