Advertisement

Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Heavenly Hash

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - What started as a Christmas treat in the south quickly became a year-round favorite. It’s called Heavenly Hash, and it’s more a dessert than anything else.

Only 6 ingredients, that you will combine in a bowl then chill before serving: 1 can pineapple tidbits, drained, 2 cups whipped topping, thawed, 1 cup sweetened coconut flakes, 1 cup miniature marshmallows (I like using the colored, fruit-flavored ones), 1/4 cup maraschino cherries, drained and 2 tablespoons of milk or cream.

Delicious! Let your kids help you make it!

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State prison inmate Jeremiah Little placed on escape status
Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each...
Celebrity groundhog from NJ dies just before his big day
Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety seized cocaine and cash at a Pine Ridge home.
OST police seize cocaine and cash in Pine Ridge District
Coronavirus
South Dakota sees first death from COVID-19 in 10-19 age range
New Development
Potential new housing development moves forward

Latest News

Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Texas Caviar
Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Texas Caviar
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Is There Really Chocolate in Chocolate Syrup?
Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Is There Really Chocolate in Chocolate Syrup?
Texas Roadhouse Game Day Appetizers
Texas Roadhouse Game Day Appetizers
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Sweetened Condensed Milk
Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Sweetened Condensed Milk