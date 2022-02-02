Advertisement

Crash suspect says Dale Earnhardt’s ghost told him to drive wrong way

Daniel Asseff, 51, faces charges of attempted murder, driving under the influence and battery...
Daniel Asseff, 51, faces charges of attempted murder, driving under the influence and battery with a deadly weapon after vehicle crashes reported Jan. 28. The judge set his bail at $500,000, ordering him not to drive.(Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, KVVU Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:59 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A man accused of intentionally driving the wrong way on Las Vegas’ 215 beltway told a judge that the ghost of NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. told him to do it.

Daniel Asseff, 51, faces charges of attempted murder, driving under the influence and battery with a deadly weapon after vehicle crashes reported Jan. 28 in the area of Lake North Drive and Fort Apache Road, near Sahara Avenue, KVVU reports.

In a court hearing Tuesday, Asseff told Judge Ann Zimmerman that Earnhardt’s ghost told him to drive the wrong way on the freeway in order to get the mayor’s attention and bring NASCAR back to Las Vegas.

Zimmerman noted that Asseff reportedly had heroin and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crashes.

Prosecutors asked for a $200,000 bail for Asseff, including alcohol monitoring and a ban on driving.

The judge set bail at $500,000, ordering Asseff not to drive and calling him a danger to the community.

Earnhardt died at age 49 in a final-lap crash at the 2001 Daytona 500.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State prison inmate Jeremiah Little placed on escape status
Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety seized cocaine and cash at a Pine Ridge home.
OST police seize cocaine and cash in Pine Ridge District
Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each...
Celebrity groundhog from NJ dies just before his big day
Plane Crash graphic
NTSB, FAA investigate small plane crash near Oral
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
Noem’s Custer State Park expansion bill defeated in committee

Latest News

The suspect is now facing federal charges for terrorist-like threats.
Former UCLA instructor arrested for threats against schools in California, Colorado
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
LIVE: Punxsutawney Phil to predict start of spring
Tony and Anne Disorbo, of Connecticut, check out Gobbler's Knob the day before Groundhog Day in...
Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction