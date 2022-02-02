Advertisement

Celebrate National Serpent Day!

Snake Day
Snake Day
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - What’s the difference between a serpent and a snake? Trick question, there isn’t one!

Tuesday is dedicated to all species of the slithering reptile because it’s National Serpent Day.

There are more than 3 thousand species of snake in the world but just 17 in South Dakota.

Although snakes aren’t everyone’s favorite animal, they are more afraid of you than you are of them.

“Snakes really aren’t as harmful as they seem. Everyone has the right to feel the way they feel about snakes, but the important this is not necessarily to love snakes but to respect them. To understand why we have them in this world. They’re an amazing group of animals because they help with things such as natural pest control and also, they are really important for medical things,” said Nicole Meyer from Reptile Gardens.

Meyer said the best way to celebrate the day is to go out and learn something new about the species.

For example, the only venomous snake in South Dakota is the prairie rattlesnake.

