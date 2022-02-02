BREAKING NEWS: Miller High School evacuated due to explosion in the shop area of the school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Miller High School was evacuated Wednesday morning after an explosion went off in the shop area of the school.

Wayne Ames, Deputy Chief of Police in Miller says they don’t know what caused the explosion, but they have evacuated the school and have a large law enforcement and fire presence.

Ames says at this time they don’t believe there are any injuries, and all students and staff are accounted for.

