Bitter Cold Temperatures Today; Mild by the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Very cold temperatures are expected today with highs only in the single digits. Some light snow will fall this morning, causing slick roadways in spots. The heaviest snow will fall in northeast Wyoming and southwest South Dakota.

Much warmer air quickly returns this weekend as high pressure builds in from the west. We’ll see 40s and 50s for highs into early next week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.