Amber Alert: 2-day-old baby reported missing after mother found fatally shot in Memphis

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her mother, who was later found shot to death.(Memphis Police Department)
By WMC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Amber Alert is in effect for a 2-day-old baby girl from Memphis whose mother was fatally shot Tuesday night, according to police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Kennedy Hoyle was last seen near Sedgwick Drive and Levi Road in the neighborhood of Whitehaven with her mother, according to WMC.

Memphis Police Department released information Wednesday morning detailing a shooting in the same location. Police reported an abandoned vehicle was found in the area around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. After a search, the body of a 27-year-old woman, identified as the baby’s mother, was found shot to death.

Kennedy was not found at the scene.

An Amber Alert is issued Kennedy Hoyle, a 2-day-old infant, who is reported missing after her...
An Amber Alert is issued Kennedy Hoyle, a 2-day-old infant, who is reported missing after her mother was found fatally shot in Memphis.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Kennedy is described to be 17 inches tall and weigh about 6 pounds, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants.

If someone has any information on this case, they are urged to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is an ongoing investigation.

