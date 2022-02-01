Very cold air moves in with some light snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies become cloudy overnight. Snow showers will move into parts of northeast Wyoming after midnight. Temperatures will be very cold with lows near 0° or below. Wind chill values will likely be in the -10s to near -20° at times.

Clouds stick around for the entire day Wednesday. Snow showers will be likely in the morning and middle of the day for parts of Wyoming and southwest South Dakota. Accumulations will be light. Less than an inch for much of the area, but some spots could pick up to 2″. Highs will be in the single digits for many. Wind chill values likely staying near or below zero.

Another cold morning expected Thursday with wind chill values in the -10s to -20s. Temperatures will warm up into the 20s and possibly near 30° with sunny skies. The sunshine will stick around for Friday when temperatures will climb into the 30s and 40s.

Scattered clouds pass through on Saturday. It’ll be breezy with highs in the 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s as well. Warmer temperatures settle in next week with highs near or in the 50s Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above normal the entire week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.