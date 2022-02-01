Advertisement

State prison inmate Jeremiah Little placed on escape status

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D (KEVN) - According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Jeremiah Little, an inmate who was being transported to his community service Jobsite in Rapid City, got out of the transport vehicle and immediately left the area in another vehicle.

Little, is a Native American male, 39, standing 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Currently, Littles is serving sentences for eluding police, committing a crime while armed, and the distribution of a controlled substance.

If you see Little or know where he is, contact law enforcement immediately.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

