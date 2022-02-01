Advertisement

South Dakota House committee weighs impeachment

((NBC News))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota House committee weighing impeachment charges against the state’s attorney general is moving to answer lawmakers’ remaining questions on his 2020 fatal car crash.

They are issuing subpoenas for two key figures in the attorney general’s office as well as the two prosecutors who charged him.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch, the Republican leading the committee, says the latest actions could be the last pieces to the House investigation.

The committee has been tasked with recommending whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should face impeachment charges for his conduct surrounding the crash.

He struck and killed a man walking near the shoulder of a highway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety seized cocaine and cash at a Pine Ridge home.
OST police seize cocaine and cash in Pine Ridge District
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes
Plane Crash graphic
NTSB, FAA investigate small plane crash near Oral
Chu Sweet offers Valentine’s Day centric sweets with one being a smashing good time
Chu Sweet offers Valentine’s Day centric sweets with one being a smashing good time
The proposal being voted on by the Rapid City Council would authorize hiring a consultant to...
Dinosaur Park upgrades are in the near future

Latest News

State prison inmate Jeremiah Little placed on escape status
Biden has opportunity to reset climate policy after federal judge rejects plan for offshore drilling.
CASA of Rapid City searching for more volunteers to advocate for area youth
CASA of Rapid City searching for more volunteers to advocate for area youth
State prisons struggle to keep staff