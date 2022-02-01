Rapid City’s sales tax receipts have put the city in uncharted territory

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sales tax brought in $32.45 million, putting the city in uncharted territory. The city’s sales previous tax receipts from 2020 set a record of $30.32 million.

Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city of Rapid City says they have been experiencing a steady increase of sales tax receipts in the last 20 months; noting that city officials usually see a 2% increase and now, seeing a 19% incline.

”It transpires into what we were seeing anecdotally and what we were seeing in other sectors which were we had great visitor numbers in the city but also our community is growing and people are, what seems to be people are spending more time here, maybe spending more money while they’re here and that’s great for our community, great for our businesses, and our public at large,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city of Rapid City.

He also says the record number of building permits also played a part in the high number of sales tax receipts due to local businesses gaining jobs and turning over that money within the community.

