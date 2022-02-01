Advertisement

One organization is offering a new incentive to get the Black Hills vaccinated and boosted

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vax to the Max Black Hills is a community challenge hosted by the Black Hills Area Community Foundation with the donations of Dr. Roger and Janice Knutsen, where people have a chance to earn a $50 or $100 gift card if they show proof of vaccination.

The catch? In order to be eligible, you have to receive the shot on or after February 1st.

However, the best part? You can get vaccinated anywhere as long as you show up to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation office in Rapid City or the Sturgis and Custer public libraries with your vaccination card.

”In South Dakota, about 30% of the people that are eligible for the booster, have actually got it so we hope with this gift card incentivization more people will get their booster and they’ll be able to be protected against Omicron variants and other variants that may come along,” said Chris Huber, donor relations manager of Black Hills Area Community Foundation.

The Black Hills Area Community Foundation office is open Monday through Wednesday from 9 am to 4 pm and the Sturgis and Custer public libraries are open during their regular hours.

