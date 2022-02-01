One more step to a more accessible pathway to Dinosaur Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The project will create an easier, gentler pathway for others in the community that are not able to climb stairs. Currently, the only access to the park.

Jeff Biegler, parks and recreation director for the city of Rapid City says this project has been talked about for years, the community and visitors have voiced concerns with the inclusiveness of the park.

Parks and recreation plan to begin construction this fall, but some are concerned about how it will affect the historic value of the park.

”It’s very important for us to maintain the historic nature and flavor of the park that people have enjoyed for decades, but these improvements will allow more people to get up there and enjoy what we have to offer. Certainly, all of our designs and construction will keep the historic nature in mind when we’re making those so that it will be an improvement and not just a change to the site,” said Jeff Biegler, parks and recreation director for the city of Rapid City.

He says they hope to finish the pathway construction around Memorial day 2023.

