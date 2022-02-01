Natve American Tribes Reach Opioid Settlement

(AP) - Native American tribes in the U.S. have reached settlements worth $590 million over opioids.

A federal court filing made Tuesday in Cleveland lays out the details of the settlements with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisoruceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

The same companies are close to final approval of a $26 billion settlement with state and local governments of claims about their roles in a crisis linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. Some tribes have been hit particularly hard by the overdose and addiction crisis.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.