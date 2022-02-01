Getting Colder and Colder through Midweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will continue to drop through Wednesday as a strong arctic high pressure system drops into the northern plains. Lows tonight and especially Wednesday night will be below zero with highs Wednesday staying in the single digits.

Some light snow will develop late tonight and Wednesday, with the best chance of any accumulations being in southwest South Dakota.

Thursday through the weekend will feature a warming trend. Highs this weekend will likely be in the 40s, with lower 50s possible early next week!

