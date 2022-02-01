Getting cold and breezy!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a front passes through the area, temperatures are going to drop into the teens overnight and into the morning hours. It will be breezy tonight and again for Tuesday. Temperatures will struggle to warm up much as some struggle to reach the 20s.

The coldest day will settle in on Wednesday. Highs will be in the single digits to low teens. Cloudy skies are expected with snow showers through the day. Best chance for snow will be along and south of I-90. Accumulations should stay less than one inch, but a few spots could get up to 2″ given how cold it is and the fluffy nature of snow. We have one more cold day on Thursday with highs in the 20s for many.

Warmer air returns on Friday with highs near or in the 40s. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 over the weekend under partly cloudy skies. Warm weather is expected to continue next week with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

