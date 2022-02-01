Advertisement

Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Texas Caviar

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On National Texas Day, what better way to celebrate than with a classic Texas treat! Texas Caviar. The “caviar” being black-eyed peas, a Texas and southern staple.

This simple recipe requires you to mix in a bowl a can of unseasoned black eyed peas, drained and rinsed with a jar of pimientos, drained, a small tomato finely chopped, 1 jalapeno, diced and a couple of tablespoons of chopped fresh parsley. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and a teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce, as well as a teaspoon of balsamic vinegar. Then stir in a half teaspoon of hot red pepper sauce, such as Tabasco, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cover and chill for 2 hours before serving, so all the flavors and textures meld together.

