Does Groundhog's Day Accurately Predict the Rest of Winter?

By Jacob Montesano
Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Groundhog’s day is an annual tradition in which the Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil tries to predict what the rest of the winter will be like based on whether or not he see’s his shadow. Now the question is, should we really trust the word of groundhog to see what the rest of the winter will be like.

Scientists have found no correlation between whether or not Phil see’s his shadow and what the rest of the winter will be like. In fact, scientists have said that Punxsutawney Phil is only correct about 40% of the time. Although it’s a fun tradition, it may not be the best way to predict the rest of the winter.

