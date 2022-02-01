COVID-19 case numbers trending downward in South Dakota

COVID-19 case numbers are trending downward again in South Dakota. The seven-day rolling average for new cases reached 2,105 cases a day on the 16th of this month. By the 27th, that average had fallen to 1,199, dropping by nearly half.

South Dakota is reported its numbers from Friday on Monday and is listing a total of 1,030 new cases. There are 164 new cases in Pennington County, with 52 in Lawrence County, 40 in Meade County, 26 in Butte County, 22 in Todd County, 18 in Fall River County, a dozen in Oglala Lakota County and eleven in Custer County. The number of active cases in the state has now dropped in the last five reports, falling by more than 1,408 Monday. The number of hospitalized COVID patients is also down by 18, to 393. There are 13 more deaths in Monday’s report, including three from Pennington County and one each from Oglala Lakota, Jones and Butte Counties.

Wyoming says they have a total of 1,979 new cases Monday. There are 140 new cases in Campbell County, 113 in Sheridan County, 17 in Crook County and 16 in Weston County. Their lab-confirmed active case count is up another 162 Monday. There were 160 hospitalized patients on Friday. Wyoming is not reporting any new deaths Monday and they’re adding 1,910 more people to the recovered list.