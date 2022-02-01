Advertisement

CASA of Rapid City searching for more volunteers to advocate for area youth

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In our community, there are hundreds of children in need of advocates.

CASA or Court-appointed Special Advocates for Children is dedicated to doing just that, but they’re in need of more volunteers to support area youth.

Kehala Two Bulls, the executive director for CASA of Rapid City, shares the impact that volunteers make in the seventh circuit court.

