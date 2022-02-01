CASA of Rapid City searching for more volunteers to advocate for area youth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In our community, there are hundreds of children in need of advocates.

CASA or Court-appointed Special Advocates for Children is dedicated to doing just that, but they’re in need of more volunteers to support area youth.

Kehala Two Bulls, the executive director for CASA of Rapid City, shares the impact that volunteers make in the seventh circuit court.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.