United Way has almost met their campaign goal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The $2.1 million goal for a local non-profit is in sight.

United Way of the Black Hills annual campaign raises money to return to the community through grants.

This year, the New Year’s deadline was extended through January.

With only hours left before the campaign ends Monday night, the organization has reached 98.3% of its goal. That’s just about $36,000 shy of its more than $2 million target.

Jamie Tonnies, Executive Director of United Way of the Black Hills, says it’s important for the organization to meet its goal.

“The dollars we raise 100% stays here in the Black Hills. Our nonprofits apply for these dollars and our local board of directors and volunteers to ensure that the dollars truly are making a difference,” said Tonnies.

To donate visit:

www.unitedwayblackhills.org

Or text “UWBH” to 40403.

