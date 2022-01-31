Rep. Johnson responds to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Increased tension on the Russian and Ukraine border has raised a greater concern for a possible invasion.

Experts fear the potential invasion would have severe implications, not only on Ukraine but also major countries in eastern Europe. The United States has signaled that it’s willing to step up to help defend Ukraine.

Representative Dusty Johnson says the Biden administration hasn’t shown enough strength.

“Let’s be clear, we’re not going to war with Russia over Ukraine. We’re not going to commit men and women in uniform to die on those battlefields. But we do not want to give Vladimir Putin a pass either. We need Joe Biden to make it very clear to that regime what’s going to happen if they cross that line.”

Johnson says severe economic sanctions would send that message to the Russian Federation.

