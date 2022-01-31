Rep. Dusty Johnson announces he’s running for re-election

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Representative Dusty Johnson made it official Monday that he’s running for re-election this year.

The two-terms congressman was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018. He’s previously served as a member of the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission, and as Chief of Staff to Governor Dennis Daugaard.

Johnson says he believes he has a record in congress that South Dakotans can get behind.

”I’ve passed, or otherwise seen implemented, fifteen different bills in recent months,” Johnson said. “So, I think South Dakotans can look at that, and I think they’re going to say, ‘That guy deserves another two years working for us.’”

Johnson faces a primary challenge from Rapid City state legislator Taffy Howard before the election this November.

