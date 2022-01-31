Personality on a page: Caricatures by Alyssa creates unique and personalized Valentine’s Day cards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2021 the top-selling gifts for Valentine’s Day were an evening out, flowers, clothing, and candy.

Although we all love one of those thoughtful gifts, why not try something new this year? What about something that really shows the personality of the one you love?

What about a caricature.

Since 2011, Caricatures by Alyssa has created unique works of art for everything from office events to weddings to Valentine’s Day cards.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.