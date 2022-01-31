Advertisement

NTSB, FAA investigate small plane crash near Oral

Plane Crash graphic
Plane Crash graphic(VNL)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ORAL, S.D. (KEVN) - One person is dead after the small plane they were operating crashed in the southern hills.

According to Aviation Safety Network, the lone pilot of a Christavia Mk 1 single-engine airplane was fatally injured after crashing near Oral and Hot Springs on Sunday.

The database shows the pilot was the lone occupant and crashed under unknown circumstances.

The Fall River County Emergency Management Department confirmed the accident occurred, but declined to release any additional information.

Regional Emergency Management head Franklin Maynard says Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and local firefighters have responded to the accident.

He adds the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

We will provide updates as they become available.

