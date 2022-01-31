Advertisement

Governor Noem amasses ‘historical’ political war chest

First-term governor will be challenged by another Republican
Governor Kristi Noem.
Governor Kristi Noem.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s reelection campaign says that she has raised $8.5 million in 2021.

Noem is touting a historical fundraising haul for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate. The Republican governor has $7.3 million on hand across multiple committees, according to her campaign.

Noem has created both a federal political action committee and an in-state reelection campaign account.

Noem faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Steve Haugaard, a former House Speaker who is running to the right of Noem. His recent financial filings were not yet available from the Secretary of State.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes
Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
One dead, two arrested following shooting near Red Shirt Table
Plane Crash graphic
NTSB, FAA investigate small plane crash near Oral

Latest News

A room full of historic art representing the wild, wild West
A room full of historic art representing the wild, wild West
More cowboys and cowgirls are filling the new Summit arena for the Black Hills Stock Show this...
More cowboys and cowgirls are filling the new Summit arena for the Black Hills Stock Show this year
All gender restroom sign.
Transgender ban bill clears first SD legislative hurdle
Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety seized cocaine and cash at a Pine Ridge home.
OST police seize cocaine and cash in Pine Ridge District