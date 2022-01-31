Advertisement

Dinosaur Park upgrades are in the near future

The proposal being voted on by the Rapid City Council would authorize hiring a consultant to begin work on designs and construction documents for new safety features and pedestrian routes. The Park has been seen as largely exclusionary for those with mobility limits because of the steep stairway and low railing.(Nick Nelson)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Upgrades to Dinosaur Park are in the near future.

A $3.5 million project funded by a previous Vision Fund round and the Rapid City Parks and Recreation’s CIP Fund will update safety features, upgrade visitor amenities, and make the dinosaurs more accessible with new pedestrian routes.

Currently, the only way to see the famous dinos is up a steep flight of stairs.

“The stairs have just been degrading over time as well as we’ve had a lot of people request a more accessible way to get up to the dinosaurs. The concessioners up there get comments about every day asking if they’re a way to get up there with a stroller, is there a way to get up there with a wheelchair,” said Melissa Petersen, Landscape Designer for Rapid City.

Tuesday’s Public Works Committee will have to authorize staff to seek bids on the project.

Construction is set to start late spring and hopefully wrap up Memorial Day of 2023.

