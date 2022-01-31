Advertisement

Bomb threats reported at historically Black universities

Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by...
Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by bomb threats on Monday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Monday, several historically Black colleges and universities investigated bomb threats on campus.

Southern University and A&M, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University are either on lockdown or have issued shelter-in-place orders.

Howard University in Washington, D.C., also received a bomb threat. Police said the campus has been cleared, and no hazardous materials were found.

Earlier this month, at least three HBCUs, including Howard University, received bomb threats.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
One dead, two arrested following shooting near Red Shirt Table
A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo staple continues without famous face
Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo staple continues without famous face

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?
Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?
Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to...
Here’s why you may want to consider carryout the next time you order Domino’s
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Attorneys for 3 cops in Floyd killing questioning training
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
Moderna vaccine fully approved, company announces