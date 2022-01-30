Thune, Rounds talk 2022 Senate election

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2022 elections are ramping up as the first month of the new year ends, and South Dakota’s senior senator is gearing up for his re-election effort.

Senator John Thune announced earlier in the month that he would seek re-election to a fourth term in the US Senate. Thune has climbed up the ranks in Washington over the past 18 years and now serves as the Senate Minority Whip.

Thune says South Dakota, and the rest of the country faces challenges that he’d like to help with, And Senator Mike Rounds says he’s confident Thune will be up to those challenges.

“The hard part is, I’d like to spend more time in South Dakota and less time in Washington,” Thune said. “But, after me and my wife sat down and talked about it, prayed about it, and went through that process, we concluded that now is not the right time to leave. There’s too much going on in the state and the country, and I’m in a position to hopefully make a difference for our state to be effective, and hopefully shape the future that our kids and grandkids are going to live in.”

“It’s a big deal for the United States, and it’s really big deal for South Dakota. John is an excellent member of the United States Senate, he’s well respected, he sits on major committees, and he has a major influence,” Rounds said. “He’s the number two man on the Republican side in leadership, and he’s shown himself to be consistent year in and year out. He’s a true conservative, and I’m very honored to continue to serve with him.”

Thune faces three primary opponents before the general election.

