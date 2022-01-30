Advertisement

Johnson talks ag issues at Stock Show

There’s been growing concern among ag producers about the growing cost of maintaining a farm or...
There’s been growing concern among ag producers about the growing cost of maintaining a farm or ranch.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Representative Dusty Johnson was at the Black Hills Stock Show Friday to speak with constituents about agricultural issues.

There’s been growing concern among ag producers about the growing cost of maintaining a farm or ranch.

Johnson says the rise of prices of equipment is a result of growing inflation and says the federal government needs to take a step back from the ag industry.

”We’ve got to make sure the government gets out of the way and let these guys do business. We’ve got to make sure policy doesn’t drive up inflation. You look at what’s going on with fertilizer prices, that’s tied to natural gas policies from Joe Biden.”

Johnson adds that government interference can also get in the way of market prices for ag exports.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two arrested following shooting near Red Shirt Table
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo staple continues without famous face
Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo staple continues without famous face
‘I’ve never seen a plow truck throw that much snow’: Video shows cars that were struck by plow...
12 people injured, 40 cars damaged by debris from snow plow on Ohio Turnpike
Officer Brian Murphy has been identified as the individual who fired the final two shots from a...
Nashville police officer decommissioned after interstate shooting

Latest News

Thune has climbed up the ranks in Washington over the past 18 years and now serves as the...
Thune, Rounds talk 2022 Senate election
Tim Goodwin at Cracker Barrel
State representatives, senators and the like discuss hot button topics at Cracker Barrel
Sandy and Liam Kenrick
Disabilities on center stage at the Rapid City ice rink, conquering fears with family and friends
The South Dakota House of Representatives has rejected a ban on edible cannabis products
The South Dakota House of Representatives has rejected a ban on edible cannabis products