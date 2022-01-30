Goats, ducks, pigs, oh my! A barnyard nursery makes it easy to have some barnyard cuddles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some furry, hay-covered, friends are being featured at the Black Hills Stock Show for the first time all the way from the South.

“We are traveling, we were just at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo and then we came here, we’re from Texas,” said Sherry Gavlik, manager of Great American Entertainment Company.

Gavlik, with the help of First Interstate Bank as a sponsor, set up a Barnyard Animal Nursery at the Barnett Arena.

The nursery’s goal is to create a hands-on approach to livestock agriculture in South Dakota.

“To keep agriculture alive, especially for city people that don’t actually get to experience it, how important livestock is in their everyday life that they don’t realize, it also warms peoples hearts, it gives them good memories, livestock animals to pet them and that’s what this is,” said Gavlik, “It’s really important for people of all ages to actually be able to pet animals and not just pet them from a pen but actually physically get in here and pet them and cuddle with them.”

Not only is the nursery an opportunity to get one on one time with a donkey or pig but it educates people on, what Gavlik describes as, a dying industry.

“They don’t realize that in everyday life that from the cows produce insulin for people with diabetes to plastics, cows help with that, to steel cows help with that, so it’s very important for the industry to stay alive, a lot of people don’t realize how important livestock is to their everyday life and everything from leather to, to everything,” said Gavlik.

