Rodeo fans, cowgirls and cowboys come from all over the nation for one of the Hills biggest events

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 64th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is officially underway and people from the community gathered to kick it off in the right direction.

For more than six decades, the agriculture community has gathered in Rapid City to celebrate South Dakota’s heritage. Not to mention it’s number one part of the economy.

Officials say the annual winter event draws ag producers and rodeo athletes from across the country.

“The Black Hills stock show and Rodeo is one of the largest events in Rapid City with over 300-thousand people attending each year,” says John B. Roberts, Rapid City, City Council Ward 4.

“The stock show and rodeo has blossomed into a full fledged spectacular event,” says Gary Drewes, Pennington County Commission Chair.

“It takes a lot of hard work. A lot of dedication. Many,” explains Dean Johnson, President of the Black Hills Stock Show, “many hours in making all of this happen.”

“Lots of people in the building already. The youth show is exploding in the back room,” says Ron Jeffries, General Manager of the Central States Fair. “Sounds like we just built a brand new arena and we already need more space. It’s a great problem to have at the Black Hills Stock show. We’re super excited to see everybody come out and join us.”

“We come together to celebrate the South Dakota quality of life and good old western hospitality January 28th through February 5th 2022,” says Drewes to a crowd of people. “If I could get a motion from one of my commissioners... all of those in favor indicate by saying ‘I!’ First time you get a chance to vote in the County Commission.”

“Whether you’re involved in agriculture or not,” Johnson says, “there’s something for everybody.”

“Have a wonderful time like all of us will,” says Roberts. “I’m sure.”

“We’d love to shake your hand and meet everybody,” Johnson adds.

The Stock Show and Rodeo will run until February 5 and has a variety of events featuring things like livestock, horses and fashion.

