Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, January 28, Part two

SD Mines hosts doubleheader against NM Highlands, Roosevelt and Washington battle in Sioux Falls clash.
Friday Night Frenzy, January 28, Part two
Friday Night Frenzy, January 28, Part two
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines basketball teams looked to wrangle up some wins against the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys and Cowgirls. Plus, the topped-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt boys basketball team entered their matchup against Washington with an undefeated record. Vic Quick and Ben Burns will break those games down in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
One dead, two arrested following shooting near Red Shirt Table
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Toddler went without oxygen for 20 minutes at childcare center before dying, family says
‘I’ve never seen a plow truck throw that much snow’: Video shows cars that were struck by plow...
12 people injured, 40 cars damaged by debris from snow plow on Ohio Turnpike
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather