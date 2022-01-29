Cowboys and cowgirls hop on horseback with guns blazing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo underway, cowboys and cowgirls have come from all over the nation to get their hands dirty.

One of the first means of doing so had them up on horseback to test their shooting skills during the Cowboy Mounted Shooting, Shootout.

Saddle up.

Load your gun.

It’s time to get just about as cowboy as you can get.

“You get to ride your horse and shoot your guns. I mean,” says Cowboy Eric Viers, from Hot Spring, SD, “how much better does it get than that?”

Shooting em’ up off horseback, draws guns from all walks of life.

“I’m experienced,” says Viers. “I don’t know about good.”

Five rounds per holster.

Two guns.

“So,” explains Cowgirl, Kourtnee Metz, from North Dakota, “I’ll load five shells into here,” as she puts bullets into the chamber.

Ten Targets.

Cowboy or cowgirl, some are more competitive than others.

“I just block everybody out. I focus on the pattern. Try not to screw it up,” says Metz, a Freshman in High School.

There’s different patterns, or routes depending on the level of rider.

“I just recently leveled up to a ladies two,” says Metz.

“Running as fast as you can and hitting your targets,” Viers says is an important part as success.

Missing a target, Viers says is a “five second penalty.” Which, does some damage, because “five seconds is a long time.”

Back in the day, Viers says things were simpler.

“Not anymore. There’s a lot of really good horses and a lot of really good riders in this now,” explains Viers.

A good time needs a good rider.

More importantly, a good horse.

“I actually trained this horse by myself,” says Metz sitting on top of her horse, Cherry. “She knows every move.”

“He takes care of me,” says Viers petting his horse, Ruger. “He’s nice and gentle. We’re buddies.”

A bond that deeply understands one another.

“It’s like we’re one thing,” explains Metz. A needed relationship built on trust. One that’s necessary when you’re shooting a loud gun off an animals back. “I can do anything I want on her.”

A tie between man and horse is something that can last a lifetime.

“He’s going to stay at my place until it’s time to cross the bridge,” says Viers.

Win or lose.

Miss or hit.

You’re still a cowboy.

“It’s been a real good ride. It’s been a lot of fun for an old rodeo cowboy that doesn’t rodeo anymore,” says 66-year-old Viers.

