Warmer weather Friday and into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s. We will actually have temperatures increase into the morning hours.

Sunny skies are expected Friday, where temperatures will climb up into the 40s for much of the area. Some spots will get close to 50°! Warm air lingers into the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are expected all weekend long.

Mild air holds on for Monday with highs in the 40s, but temperatures will drop heading into the first day of February. Highs for Tuesday through Friday will be in the 20s for many. Teens will be possible for highs, but being a little ways away, we will keep an eye out for that. Along with the cold, snow showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Accumulations are possible for some.

