Very Nice Weather For the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies are in the forecast for the rest of today and tomorrow. Mild weather will also continue with highs in the 50s forecasted for Rapid City. More mild weather on Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday is when things will change. There is going to be a chance of snow along with cooler temperatures. The temperatures will continue to drop on Wednesday, with highs potentially in the single digits then.

