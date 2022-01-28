Stevens wrestlers get past Spearfish
Raiders cruise to 73-3 victory
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens wrestling team celebrated homecoming with a big 73-3 victory over Spearfish Thursday night. The Raiders are now 10-2 in duals this season while the Spartans are now 6-4. The Central girls basketball team also defeated Spearfish 62-27 Thursday night. The Spartans won the boys game 62-58. The STM girls basketball team knocked off Sturgis 58-30.
