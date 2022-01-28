Advertisement

Stevens wrestlers get past Spearfish

Raiders cruise to 73-3 victory
Stevens wrestling 1-23
Stevens wrestling 1-23
By Vic Quick
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens wrestling team celebrated homecoming with a big 73-3 victory over Spearfish Thursday night. The Raiders are now 10-2 in duals this season while the Spartans are now 6-4. The Central girls basketball team also defeated Spearfish 62-27 Thursday night. The Spartans won the boys game 62-58. The STM girls basketball team knocked off Sturgis 58-30.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
RCC
South Dakota Department of Education revokes cross country coach’s teaching certificate after sexual allegations
Groups are not sure the state is taking the environment into enough consideration for the park...
Gov. Kristi Noem’s Custer State Park expansion bill “dead on arrival”
DOT Snowplow naming winners and their drivers
3 SDDOT’s Snowplow Naming winners tour their named machines
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan

Latest News

(KEVN)
Noem’s chief of staff compares transgender athlete participation to terrorism
1-25 stm boys
STM boys and girls knock off Spearfish
1-25 bh women score
Black Hills State women earn another win
Wall boys building strong season
Wall boys building strong season