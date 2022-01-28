Advertisement

The South Dakota House of Representatives has rejected a ban on edible cannabis products

The house, controlled by Republicans, had a group of legislators working to expand on the...
The house, controlled by Republicans, had a group of legislators working to expand on the voter-passed marijuana initiatives from 2020.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A bill that would have banned the sale of edible marijuana products failed Thursday in the South Dakota House of Representatives.

The house, controlled by Republicans, had a group of legislators working to expand on the voter-passed marijuana initiatives from 2020.

Thursday’s bill aimed at prohibiting the sale of cannabis products with “added sweeteners, flavors, or colorings.”

Tim Goodwin of Pennington County agrees, saying it’s in his interest to protect children.

”What I didn’t know that I found out in testimony, is that it has a delayed reaction so that if a child sees some gummy bears and eats one, he might have another because it would take a while before it actually got into their system and at that point, they could be in trouble,” Goodwin said.

The House voted 21 to 47 that the sale of edible shouldn’t be banned.

