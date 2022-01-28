Sen. Mike Rounds on Ukraine

The Kremlin says the U.S. rejection of Russia’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine leaves “little ground for optimism,” but added that dialogue was still possible.

Tensions have soared recently, as the United States and its NATO allies expressed concern that a buildup of about 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine signaled Moscow planned to invade. South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds calls it a very serious situation and says it is not just a regional issue. He says Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to rebuild the Soviet Union and says Ukraine is a threat to that. The United State is sending weapons, but is there a point where American troops should go in in a military capacity?

Senator Mike Rounds says, “If NATO calls for us to respond to a threat from our NATO allies, the answer is yes. NATO, if you recall, actually responded under Article 5 when we were attacked on 9/11. Our NATO allies went to Afghanistan. They’ve been with us. We have to maintain a strong NATO alliance. It’s critical. And what we can’t do is let Mr. Putin get away with these bullying tactics. He has to understand there is a cost. We don’t want that to be a war. But the way you stop a war is to let Mr. Putin know as soon as possible we will not put up with his antics.”

Rounds says we do not have a treaty with Ukraine, but says they want to make it very expensive for Putin to be an aggressive bully in Europe.