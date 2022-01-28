One dead, two arrested following shooting near Red Shirt Table

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person is dead, and two others arrested following a chase and shooting involving Custer County and Oglala Sioux Tribe law enforcement officers Thursday afternoon near Red Shirt Table.

South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation says the incident was related to an earlier shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation that also involved an OST officer, That officer was not injured.

At this time, we have not been able to confirm how the person died or who was arrested. Neither the OST or Custer sheriff’s office have returned our calls.

We will update the story when there is more information.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.