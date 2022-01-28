Advertisement

One dead, two arrested following shooting near Red Shirt Table

Tribal and Custer County officers were chasing a vehicle after a previous shooting
(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person is dead, and two others arrested following a chase and shooting involving Custer County and Oglala Sioux Tribe law enforcement officers Thursday afternoon near Red Shirt Table.

South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation says the incident was related to an earlier shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation that also involved an OST officer, That officer was not injured.

At this time, we have not been able to confirm how the person died or who was arrested. Neither the OST or Custer sheriff’s office have returned our calls.

We will update the story when there is more information.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Toddler went without oxygen for 20 minutes at childcare center before dying, family says
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather
DOT Snowplow naming winners and their drivers
3 SDDOT’s Snowplow Naming winners tour their named machines
Traffic stop leads to drug bust

Latest News

Sen. Mike Rounds on Ukraine
Sen. Mike Rounds on Ukraine
hw
Health Watch: How to Stay Healthy While Working out from Home
sd
Scam Calls Weighing in on Impeachment
ag
Black Hills Stock Show Ranchers Weigh in on Ag Economy Concerns