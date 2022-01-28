Advertisement

Noem Announces legislation to eliminate fees and taxes for obtaining a concealed carry permit

(WBRC)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) – Governor Noem has put forth legislation that would serve to eliminate taxes and extra fees for people attempting to obtain a concealed carry permit.

“South Dakota is already among the most business-friendly states in America. With this action, we will make it even easier to do business here,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We also guarantee the right of our people to keep and bear arms. It will not cost you a penny to exercise your Second Amendment rights in South Dakota.”

Governor Noem discussed her tax cut plans in her 2022 State of the State Address.

You can read Governor Noem’s tax cut legislation here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Toddler went without oxygen for 20 minutes at childcare center before dying, family says
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather
DOT Snowplow naming winners and their drivers
3 SDDOT’s Snowplow Naming winners tour their named machines
Traffic stop leads to drug bust

Latest News

One dead, two arrested following shooting near Red Shirt Table
Sen. Mike Rounds on Ukraine
Sen. Mike Rounds on Ukraine
hw
Health Watch: How to Stay Healthy While Working out from Home
sd
Scam Calls Weighing in on Impeachment