Milder Temperatures this Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lots of warming expected today through the weekend as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend, which will be 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A strong arctic cold front blows through Monday night. This system will bring temperatures back down to wintry levels as we start February. Some light snow will be possible. Lows by next Thursday morning will be at or below zero.

