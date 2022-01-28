Advertisement

Man crashes into Taylor Swift’s NY building, police say

FILE PHOTO: A man was arrested Thursday after he crashed into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment...
FILE PHOTO: A man was arrested Thursday after he crashed into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment building and attempted to enter.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A Virginia man has been arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment building and trying to gain entry, police said.

Morgan Mank, 31, was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday after driving the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighborhood, where Swift owns a townhouse and several apartments in an adjacent building, a police spokesperson said.

Police said Mank crashed into one of the buildings and tried unsuccessfully to gain entry. The spokesperson could not confirm reports that Mank told officers he wouldn’t leave until he met with Swift.

Mank was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and later arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment. A phone number listed for Mank in Ashburn, Virginia, was disconnected.

Swift, a multiple Grammy winner with a fervent fan base, has been plagued by stalkers at her Tribeca home as well as homes she owns in California and Rhode Island.

A request for comment was sent to a representative for the singer.

